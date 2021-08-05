Left Menu

Nearly 2 lakh challans issued from April 19 to August 4 for violating Covid guidelines: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:42 IST
Nearly 2 lakh challans issued from April 19 to August 4 for violating Covid guidelines: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has issued nearly two lakh challans from April 19 till August 4 to those found violating Covid guidelines in the national capital and the maximum challans during this period were issued for mask violation, official data stated.

According to the data shared by Additional Delhi Police PRO Anil Mittal, a total 1,98,275 challans were issued from April 19 to August 4 for various Covid-related violations.

Out of them, 1,67,726 challans were issued to those not wearing mask, 26,444 to those found violating social distancing, 1,713 for consumption of liquor, pan, gutkha, etc. 1,560 for holding large public gatherings or congregations and 832 for spitting, the data stated.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had allowed the Delhi Metro and public buses to operate with full seating capacity from July 26, while cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes were permitted to open with 50 per cent occupancy.

The decision was taken in the wake of the city witnessing a drop in coronavirus cases and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021