15 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district

PTI | Deoghar | Updated: 05-08-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 20:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Fifteen cybercriminals were arrested in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Thursday and 27 mobile sets were recovered from them, senior police officers said here. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids at various locations and arrested the cybercriminals, Deoghar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Mangal Singh Jamuda and Cyber DSP Neha Bala told a press conference. A total of 27 mobile sets, 36 SIM cards, 15 ATM cards, four chequebooks, four passbooks, and a laptop were recovered from their possession, they said.

