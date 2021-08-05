15 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district

Fifteen cybercriminals were arrested in Deoghar district of Jharkhand on Thursday and 27 mobile sets were recovered from them, senior police officers said here. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted raids at various locations and arrested the cybercriminals, Deoghar Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Mangal Singh Jamuda and Cyber DSP Neha Bala told a press conference. A total of 27 mobile sets, 36 SIM cards, 15 ATM cards, four chequebooks, four passbooks, and a laptop were recovered from their possession, they said.

