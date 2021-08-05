Left Menu

Delhi: 61 fresh infections reported, recovery rate above 98 pc for 21 consecutive days

With 61 fresh positive COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's recovery rate has remained over 98.21 per cent for consecutive 21 days.

Updated: 05-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:14 IST
Delhi: 61 fresh infections reported, recovery rate above 98 pc for 21 consecutive days
With 61 fresh positive COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi's recovery rate has remained over 98.21 per cent for consecutive 21 days. According to the health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Thursday, the national capital also recorded 54 recoveries and two deaths.

With the new positive cases, the total cases in the national capital have reached 14,36,579, including 14,11,001 recoveries and 518 active cases. The death toll in the capital touched 25,060 including the two new deaths. The fatality rate now stands at 1.74 per cent.

In the last 24 hours total of 47,960 RT-PCR tests have been conducted while 24,558 Rapid antigen tests have been conducted in the national capital. At present, there are currently 284 containment zones in Delhi. As many as 1,0381,582 cumulative beneficiaries are vaccinated so far out of which 86,180 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year, while on April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

