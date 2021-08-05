NIA files chargesheet in case of extortion by terror outfit PLFI in Jharkhand

The NIA filed a chargesheet before a special court here on Thursday against 17 people from Jharkhand and Bihar for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to commit murder, extortion and generate funds for the expansion of the criminal and terrorist activities of the outlawed PLFI, an official said.

Sujit Sinha, Aman Sahu, Pradip Ganjhu, Santosh Ganjhu, Bihari Ganjhu, Sakender Ganjhu, Pramod Ganjhu, Babulal Turi, Ajay Turi, Santosh Kumar, Prabhat Kumar Yadav, Pritam Kumar, Santosh Kumar Yadav, Jasim Ansari, Wasim Ansari, Majibul Ansari and Jahiruddin Ansari have been named in the chargesheet.

They have been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case, registered in December 2020 in Jharkhand's Latehar, pertains to a terrorist act at the Tetariakhar Colliery of the Central Coalfields Limited. The assailants had set four trucks and a motorcycle ablaze and injured four civilians.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-registered the case in March and took over the investigation.

Gangsters Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu had conspired with notorious gangsters Shahrukh and Pradeep Ganjhu, along with several members of terror outfits Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC) and People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), for committing murder, extortion and generating funds for the expansion of their criminal and terrorist activities, an NIA official said.

The PLFI has been procuring sophisticated automatic weapons, including AK-47 rifles, for committing targeted killing and creating terror in coal transportation areas, he said.

The conspiracy for committing these nefarious activities was being hatched from jails in Dhanbad and Ranchi, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case is going on.

