Left Menu

Thai police investigating death of foreign woman in Phuket

PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:27 IST
Thai police investigating death of foreign woman in Phuket
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thai police are investigating after the body of a foreign woman was found at a secluded spot on the southern island of Phuket on Thursday. Thai media, quoting police, said the dead woman was a 57-year-old Swiss national.

The reports said the woman's partially clothed body was lying face down in a rock crevice near a waterfall and appeared to have been concealed by a sheet.

Video shot at the scene Thursday showed investigators inspecting clothing and personal documents.

The dead woman's name has not yet been officially released.

Thai police declined to comment.

Switzerland's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021