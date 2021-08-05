Left Menu

Poland says Belarus lets migrants cross border in 'hybrid war' with EU

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:31 IST
Poland accused Belarus of sending a growing number of migrants over the border in retaliation for Warsaw's decision this week to give refuge to Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian athlete who refused to return home from the Tokyo Olympics. A deputy interior minister, Maciej Wasik, said on Thursday that Minsk was "waging a hybrid war with the European Union with the help of illegal immigrants".

In recent weeks, neighbouring Lithuania has reported a surge in illegal border crossings from Belarus and said Minsk was flying in migrants from abroad and dispatching them into the EU.

