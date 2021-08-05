Left Menu

Armed group in northern Burkina Faso kills 30 civilians and soldiers

Reuters | Ouagadougou | Updated: 05-08-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 21:35 IST
Armed group in northern Burkina Faso kills 30 civilians and soldiers
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Attacks by an armed group in northern Burkina Faso killed 11 civilians, 15 soldiers and four members of a government-backed civilian militia on Wednesday, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The unidentified assailants struck villages near the town of Markoye on the border with Niger around midday and then attacked security forces responding to the raids, the ministry said.

