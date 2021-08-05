Water being discharged as crest gate at K L Rao Sagar project breaks

A 100-tonne crest gate of the Dr K L Rao Sagar Project on river Krishna at Pulichintala broke open on Thursday forcing the Water Resources Department authorities to deplete the 45-tmc ft capacity reservoir.

State Water Resources Minister P Anil Kumar said, after inspecting the project, that a technical problem led to the breaking of the crest gate.

''We are undertaking repair works on a war-footing and things should normalize by Friday evening,'' the minister said.

The outflow from Pulichintala was over 5.02 lakh cusecs at 8 pm, resulting in an inflow of 1.33 lakh cusecs at the downstream Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

State Disaster Management Commissioner K Kanna Babu said in a release that a stop-lock gate was being installed in the place of the damaged crest gate on Dr K L Rao Sagar and accordingly the floodwater was being discharged downstream.

The first warning signal at Prakasam Barrage could be issued after Thursday midnight as the flood discharge was expected to cross three lakh cusec mark.

''Prakasam Barrage could see a discharge of about six lakh cusecs of water from river Krishna.We are accordingly alerting the Krishna and Guntur district officials for precautionary measures,'' the Disaster Management Commissioner said.

A 24-member team of National Disaster Response Force personnel has been kept ready in Vijayawada for any emergency operation, Kanna Babu added.

He said people residing along the course of the river in the two districts, particularly in the island villages, should remain vigilant and not venture into the swollen river for any purpose.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

