Justice Dept. reaches voting agreement with New Jersey -statement
The U.S. Justice Department said Thursday it has settled a voting rights lawsuit with the state of New Jersey and state officials.
The Justice Department’s lawsuit said the state's disability transportation programs failed to "provide voter registration opportunities to their customers," it said in a statement.
