Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department reaches voting agreement with New Jersey

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has settled a voting rights lawsuit with New Jersey and state officials. "I am pleased that the State of New Jersey has worked with the Department of Justice to help ensure that citizens with disabilities will have broad access to the voter registration opportunities that federal law guarantees."

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:03 IST
U.S. Justice Department reaches voting agreement with New Jersey

The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has settled a voting rights lawsuit with New Jersey and state officials. A department lawsuit said the state's disability transportation programs failed to "provide voter registration opportunities to their customers."

"It is critical that all citizens have unfettered access to voter registration opportunities," Kristen Clarke, head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said in a statement announcing the settlement. "I am pleased that the State of New Jersey has worked with the Department of Justice to help ensure that citizens with disabilities will have broad access to the voter registration opportunities that federal law guarantees."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Russia, U.S. to work together on space station after 2024 - Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch; Ru...

 Global
2
Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

Now you can autosave your response progress on Google Form

 Global
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Olympics-Climbing-Injury forces France's Bassa Mawem out of men's final

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021