Studies show Himalayan glaciers are retreating but not at rapid pace: Govt

Studies have revealed that the Himalayan glaciers are retreating in general but not at a rapid pace, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel told Lok Sabha on Thursday.The studies showed that glaciers with an area of more than 10 square km are unlikely to get affected appreciably in the coming years. Studies have shown that glaciers with an area of more than 10 square km are unlikely to get affected appreciably in the coming years.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 22:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: PR Newswire
The studies showed that glaciers with an area of more than 10 square km are unlikely to get affected appreciably in the coming years. However, smaller glaciers of less than 2 square km area are likely to show rapid changes, Patel said.

Responding to a question on the stress on Himalayan rivers, he said snow and glaciers are perennial sources of water for rivers originating from the Himalayas.

Glaciers receive and accumulate snow in winter and release melt water in summer through surface flow, groundwater seepage.

''The rate of melting/recession varies from glaciers to glaciers depending on its topography and climatic variability of the region. Studies have shown that glaciers with an area of more than 10 square km are unlikely to get affected appreciably in the coming years. However, smaller glaciers of less than 2 square km are likely to show rapid changes,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

