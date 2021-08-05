Left Menu

Centre releases 19 lakh additional doses to TN for performing well in vaccination: Minister

But, it released 19lakh additional doses.Since Tamil Nadu has been performing well in vaccination theytold us that they will allot 79 lakh vaccines for this month August, he said.Till date, the Centre had released 2.39 crore doses.We have over 10 lakhvaccines in-stock.

The Centre has released 19 lakh additional vaccines to Tamil Nadu for performing well in vaccination, Minister for medical and family welfare, Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters here, he said the increase in allotment to Tamil Nadu was on account of the efforts taken by the government.

''Last month, the Centre had said it will allot 72 lakh doses. But, it released 19lakh additional doses.

Since Tamil Nadu has been performing well in vaccination theytold us that they will allot 79 lakh vaccines for this month (August)'', he said.

''Till date, the Centre had released 2.39 crore doses.

We have over 10 lakhvaccines in-stock. Therefore, vaccination camps are being held across the statewithout any shortages'', he said.

The nation-wide COVID-19 vaccination drive was formally launched by Modi in January this year.

