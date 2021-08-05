Left Menu

Vaccination site changed in Greater Noida's Bisrakh due to B.Ed exam on Aug 6

However, the college is also the centre for the joint entrance exam for B.Ed which is scheduled on August 6, district vaccination in-charge and additional magistrate Gajendra Singh said.In view of the situation, the vaccination site has been moved from the inter college to CHC Bisrakh.

A COVID-19 vaccination centre set up in an inter-college in Greater Noida's Bisrakh area has been shifted to another site for a day in view of the joint entrance exam for B.Ed being scheduled there, officials said on Thursday.

The district officials have requested the people who were scheduled to get their coronavirus vaccine at the boys' inter-college, Bisrakh on Friday to instead go to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Bisrakh for their inoculation.

“The boys' inter college in Bisrakh had been made a vaccination centre for COVID-19. However, the college is also the centre for the joint entrance exam for B.Ed which is scheduled on August 6,” district vaccination in-charge and additional magistrate Gajendra Singh said.

“In view of the situation, the vaccination site has been moved from the inter college to CHC Bisrakh. Those who were scheduled to get their jabs at the inter college should now visit the CHC Bisrakh on Friday,” Singh said.

District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan told PTI that the change in location is only for Friday.

