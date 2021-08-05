Maha: Wai municipal council chairperson removed from post

The Maharashtra government has removed Dr Pratibha Shinde, chairperson of the Wai Municipal Council in Satara district, from her post in view of a case of bribery against her, an official release said on Thursday.

Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure took the decision on Wednesday after conducting hearings, it said.

In 2017, the state Anti Corruption Bureau had arrested Shinde and her husband Sudhir Shinde for allegedly accepting bribe from a contractor. They later got bail. The trial of the case is still going on.

Members of the municipal council had demanded her removal from the post in view of the bribery case and the urban development department held a couple of hearings but no decision was taken then.

A writ petition was also filed in the high court over the issue.

Minister Tanpure held hearings on the issue between August 20, 2020 and September 3, 2020. The order of removal, issued on Wednesday, said Shinde is barred from becoming a member of the municipal body for six years.

Abhijit Bapat, the administrative officer, said till the new president is elected, vice-president Anil Sawant (NCP) has been given the charge of the post.

