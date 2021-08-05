DCPCR chairman stresses on importance of child welfare committees
Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) chairman Anurag Kundu on Thursday stressed on the importance of child welfare committees during the time of COVID-19 pandemic since many children have lost either or both their parents.
The DCPCR and Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) organised a two-day refresher course and training programme for the newly appointed members of child welfare committees (CWC) and juvenile justice boards (JJB) and district child protection Officers (DCPO).
Kundu articulated the need, design and background of the training programme.
He highlighted the importance of child welfare committees as thousands of children have lost one or both parents during this period.
Dr Rashmi Singh, Director of the Department of Women and Child Development, articulated the vision of child protection for Delhi.
She envisaged a Delhi free of violence against children and exhorted the district committees to rise to occasion given the pandemic.
The training focused on the Juvenile Justice Act, POCSO Act and the dozens of Supreme Court and High Court judgments on the issues clarifying the gaps in the law and casting additional duties on the CWCs/JJBs.
The training also has components of robust management of children homes and rehabilitative measures for children in vulnerable situations.
