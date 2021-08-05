Ford to offer salaried buyouts, hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. positions
Ford Motor Co confirmed Thursday it hopes to cut 1,000 U.S. salaried positions as it offers voluntary incentives to leave to some white-collar employees in select areas.
The No. 2 U.S. automaker said the "action is to further enable us to match our business priorities with the critical skills needed to turnaround our automotive operations."
