FIR filed against Nigerian for illegal stay in India

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:14 IST
An FIR of cheating and forgery has been registered against a jailed Nigerian national after it came to light that he had used bogus business visa to enter and stay in India, a police official said on Thursday.

The foreigner, Meduachi Cosmos Igewoma, who was staying at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2019 for alleged drug trafficking, he said.

During the investigation, the NCB had seized his passport and visa, he said.

The NCB then had sought information about the authenticity of his visa from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), which found the document was fake, the official said.

Accordingly, NCB officials on Wednesday approached the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station with a complaint against Igewoma for using a bogus business visa for staying in India, he said.

On the complaint of the NCB officials, an FIR under sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant section of the Passports Act was filed against the Nigerian national, he said. Igewoma is currently in judicial custody in the drug trafficking case and lodged at the Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, the official added.

