Bengal flood situation remains critical; 3 lakh affected

The flood situation in West Bengal remained critical on Thursday though there was less rainfall, a senior state government official said.

The number of deaths due to the deluge remained unchanged at 23 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the seven affected districts where around three lakh people have been shifted to rescue centres. ''The flood situation remains critical. We are monitoring it. Adequate measures have been taken and we have ensured that there is ample supply of drinking water, dry food packets and medicines,'' the official said. More than 4 lakh hectares of agricultural land in these seven districts is under water now.

Heavy rain and subsequent discharge of water from dams in the last few days have inundated large parts of Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Paschim Medinipur, Hooghly, Howrah, South 24 Parganas and Birbhum districts. On Thursday, 24,000 cusec water was released from Maithon dam of the Damodar Valley Corporation and it is within the normal range, a DVC official said. Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee on Wednesday complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the DVC caused the ''man-made'' deluge by releasing water from its dams in an unprecedented manner. The DVC, however, said that it discharges water after taking consent of the state government and blaming it for the flood is not justified.

