Two chain-snatchers nabbed

Two chain-snatchers who targeted senior citizens and women have been arrested by suburban Vile Parle police, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Rizwan Shaikh (45) and Imran Hanif (41). Last week, a 50-year-old woman had complained that a man riding in the backseat of an auto rickshaw snatched her gold chain when she was crossing the MG Road in Vile Parle. Police found that the auto rickshaw in question had been stolen from Bangur Nagar police station's jurisdiction. Probe led to the arrest of Shaikh and Hanif, the official said.

Shaikh had committed similar offenses earlier too, he added.

