Left Menu

Two chain-snatchers nabbed

Last week, a 50-year-old woman had complained that a man riding in the backseat of an auto rickshaw snatched her gold chain when she was crossing the MG Road in Vile Parle. Probe led to the arrest of Shaikh and Hanif, the official said.Shaikh had committed similar offenses earlier too, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:20 IST
Two chain-snatchers nabbed
  • Country:
  • India

Two chain-snatchers who targeted senior citizens and women have been arrested by suburban Vile Parle police, an official said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Rizwan Shaikh (45) and Imran Hanif (41). Last week, a 50-year-old woman had complained that a man riding in the backseat of an auto rickshaw snatched her gold chain when she was crossing the MG Road in Vile Parle. Police found that the auto rickshaw in question had been stolen from Bangur Nagar police station's jurisdiction. Probe led to the arrest of Shaikh and Hanif, the official said.

Shaikh had committed similar offenses earlier too, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021