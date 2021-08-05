Left Menu

Sarpanch, 2 others held for graft in Rajasthan's Sikar

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Thursday arrested the sarpanch, village development officer and junior assistant of Rulyani gram panchayat of Sikar district in a case of graft.

The accused had demanded their share of bribe, a total of Rs 22,400, as commission for payment for a cattleshed development and levelling works approved under the 'Apna Khet Apna Kaam' scheme, Director General of ACB B L Soni said.

After verification of the complaint, a team of ACB laid a trap and caught Rulyani village Sarpanch Mohit, village development officer Virendra Tanwar and junior assistant Devi Singh while accepting the bribe.

The share of the sarpanch and junior assistant was Rs 6,400 each while that of the village development officer was Rs 9,600. They have been booked under the prevention of corruption act.

