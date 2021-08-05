Case against house painter for jewellery theft

Police on Thursday said they have launched a search for a house painter who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 2.32 lakh from a flat where he was hired to work in Thane city.

The Kolsewadi police (Kalyan Zone) have registered an offence under section 380 (theft) of the IPC following a complaint by the house owner, the police said.

The complainant had hired the accused, Ghanashyam Singh, on July 20 for painting his house at Krishna Paradise building. After the work was completed, it came to light the painter had stolen jewellery worth RS. 2.32 lakh, they said.

