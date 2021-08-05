Left Menu

Rajasthan going through complicated financial situation due to Covid, other reasons: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:53 IST
Rajasthan going through complicated financial situation due to Covid, other reasons: Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is going through a complicated financial situation due to the adverse circumstances of COVID-19 and a decline in revenue earnings, along with the increasing state share in centrally-sponsored schemes, non-payment of GST compensation by the Centre and the transfer of an amount that is less than what is estimated under the 15th Finance Commission, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Thursday.

However, despite the challenging situation, the state government is accelerating projects in the education, health, infrastructure, electricity and other sectors with economic reforms and efficient management of resources, he added.

Chairing the second meeting of the Chief Minister's Economic Reform Council through a video-conference here, Gehlot said Rajasthan is one of the few states in the country that has increased its expenditure to give a boost to the economy, despite a huge fall in revenue.

Along with this, he said, efforts have been made to execute the announcements made in the state budget and the medical infrastructure of the state has been strengthened.

Gehlot said the next state budget will be dedicated to the agriculture sector.

He said the 15th Finance Commission, in its interim report, had estimated Rs 50,000 crore to be given to Rajasthan from the divisible pool for the 2020-21 financial year, but the actual transfer was around Rs 32,000 crore.

Similarly, the Centre is not giving the full payment of GST compensation, according to a release issued by the state government.

''In various projects including water, the ratio of the Centre and the state was 90:10 earlier, which has now come down to 50:50. The share of the states out of the divisible pool of taxes on petrol and diesel is also being reduced continuously,'' the release quoted the chief minister as saying.

He said an immediate resolution of these issues is necessary as otherwise, there will be a negative impact on the development of states.

The veteran Congress leader said the geographical conditions of Rajasthan are quite complex and in such a situation, the cost of service delivery is much higher as compared to other states.

''In view of this, Rajasthan should get the special status but the Centre has not taken any positive step in this direction yet,'' he added.

Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, Energy Minister BD Kalla, Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and members of the council attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021