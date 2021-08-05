Left Menu

Puppy crushed to death by autorickshaw driver in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-08-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 23:55 IST
A criminal offence has been registered against an unidentified autorickshaw driver for allegedly crushing to death a three-month-old puppy in Thane city, police said on Thursday.

The Ulhasnagar police have registered the offence under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the IPC and also under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, they said.

The puppy was playing on the road when the autorickshaw driver crushed it under his vehicle in Ulhasnagar on Wednesday, the police added.

The puppy died on the spot and the autorickshaw driver sped away, they added. PTI COR RSY RSY

