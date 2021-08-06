L-G launches several initiatives on 2nd anniversary of creation of UT Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur on Thursday launched various initiatives as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' on the second anniversary of creation of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Mathur flagged off a sustainable cleanliness drive with the tagline 'Swachh Ladakh Swasth Ladakh' at Skara Spang along with five e-buses each for Leh and Kargil districts, an official spokesman said.

A cycle rally was organised by the Ladakh Police in which more than 50 cyclists took part.

The L-G handed over the keys of the refuge compactor and grabbing machine to the municipal committee at Leh and launched a bilingual magazine published by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

This century-old publication started by the Moravian Missionaries in the first decade of the 20th century under the name Ladakh Phonya is aimed at disseminating information on important policies and schemes implemented by the administration, the spokesman said.

Addressing the gathering, Mathur highlighted the role of the local community in maintaining a clean environment.

He sought cooperation from the locals in keeping Ladakh clean to achieve a healthy society.

Citing various initiatives taken by the villagers and residents in cleaning and conserving the ecosystem, the L-G termed Ladakhi society as culturally conscious of cleanliness and sanitation habits.

He also stressed on the need for inculcating the habit of generating minimal garbage and removing single-use plastic from the lives of the people.

The L-G also urged the need for strictly following the practice of waste segregation and recycling for a successful waste management system.

Speaking during the occasion, Chairman and CEC, LAHDC Leh, Tashi Gyalson appreciated the steps taken by the UT administration in starting several initiatives. He emphasised the need for mass participation in making such initiatives successful in protecting the natural resources and the fragile ecosystem of Ladakh. He urged the people to contribute to building a strong foundation for the newly formed Union Territory of Ladakh.

Earlier, Secretary, Tourism, Mehboob Ali Khan shared that the cleanliness drive would be held from August 5 to 15.

He highlighted the initiative of the Tourism Department to conduct a cleanliness drive every month to keep Ladakh clean.

Khan reiterated that cleanliness is an everyday activity and closely linked to health.

