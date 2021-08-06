Left Menu

Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

PTI | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 06-08-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 00:40 IST
Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

The agency announced that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds (27,079 kg) of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds (548 kg) of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel's history. Multiple Coast Guard units, along with the US Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners, assisted with the effort, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021