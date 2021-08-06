Left Menu

Belarusian sprinter Tsimanouskaya's husband in Warsaw, says opposition politician

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-08-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 01:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

The husband of Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has arrived in the Polish capital and has met with his wife, Warsaw-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko told Reuters late on Thursday.

Tsimanouskaya took refuge in Poland on Wednesday after refusing to return to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics.

