Belarusian sprinter Tsimanouskaya's husband in Warsaw, says opposition politician

The husband of Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has arrived in the Polish capital and has met with his wife, Warsaw-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko told Reuters late on Thursday.

Tsimanouskaya took refuge in Poland on Wednesday after refusing to return to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics.

