Belarusian sprinter Tsimanouskaya's husband in Warsaw, says opposition politician
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 06-08-2021 01:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 01:46 IST
The husband of Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has arrived in the Polish capital and has met with his wife, Warsaw-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko told Reuters late on Thursday.
Tsimanouskaya took refuge in Poland on Wednesday after refusing to return to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics.
