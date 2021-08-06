Left Menu

CBO: Infrastructure bill to increase U.S. budget deficits by $256 bln over decade

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-08-2021 01:57 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 01:57 IST
The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill being debated in the U.S. Senate would increase federal budget deficits by $256.1 billion over 10 years, the Congressional Budget Office said on Thursday, leaving the measure well short of calls by some lawmakers that it be fully paid for.

The long-awaited CBO cost estimate, which could influence support in the evenly divided Senate, found that the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act would increase discretionary spending by $415.5 billion and increase revenues by $49.7 billion, compared to the baseline of existing laws. It also would decrease direct spending by $109.6 billion compared to that baseline, CBO said.

