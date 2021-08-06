S Africa: Three senior ministers out as President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes

Three senior ministers are out of the new Cabinet announced by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa here.

The senior ministers who will not be the new Cabinet are Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Ayanda Dlodlo will be the Minister of Public Service and Administration. This was part of major changes to the security functions of the national executive in the wake of what Ramaphosa again referred to as “sabotage”, which led to a week of widespread violence, looting and arson last month. Reiterating his earlier acknowledgement that the country was ill-prepared for the violence, Ramaphosa said he was doing away with the Ministry of State Security and placing political responsibility for the state security agency in the presidency. “This is to ensure that the country’s domestic and foreign intelligence services more effectively enable the president to exercise his responsibility to safeguard the security and integrity of the nation,” Ramaphosa said, adding that veteran politician Zizi Kodwa has been appointed as a second deputy minister in the presidency, with responsibility for state security. The president also announced the appointment of former minister Dr Sydney Mufamadi as the national security adviser as well as the establishment of a three-member expert panel to investigate the violence after protests against the jailing of former president Jacob Zuma on contempt of court charges.

“The panel will examine all aspects of our security response and will make recommendations on strengthening our capabilities,” Ramaphosa said.

The new finance minister is Enoch Godongwana , who is currently the head of the ANC's economic transformation subcommittee in the national executive committee (NEC) and chairperson of the Development Bank of Southern Africa. Mboweni had wanted to be relieved earlier and had turned down his requests to stay on, Ramaphosa said. The new health minister is Joe Phaahla. Mkhize was the popular face of South Africa’s interventions to fight the COVID-19 pandemic until his alleged role in influencing his ministry to allocate a multi-million rand deal to a former colleague’s company was made public two months ago. He tendered his resignation just hours before Ramaphosa’s announcement. Thandi Modise is the new defence and military veterans minister. Ramaphosa said Mapisa-Nqakula, who had earlier disagreed with Ramaphosa’s view that the violence had been ''a failed insurrection'' before later conceding this, would be deployed to another unnamed position. The president also created a new Department of Water Affairs to be led by minister Senzo Mchunu, separating it from the previously combined Water and Sanitation Department. “Water security is fundamental to the lives and health of our people, to the stability of our society and to the growth and sustainability of our economy,” Ramaphosa said. Ten deputy ministers were also announced.

