PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- KPMG fined £13m over Silentnight sale to private equity https://on.ft.com/3AiBBuX - Oatly loses UK trademark dispute against family farm https://on.ft.com/3Ci0cSC

- BoE signals 'modest tightening' of monetary policy in next 2 years https://on.ft.com/3Cfa5AB - Mike Ashley set to hand over reins of Frasers to future son-in-law https://on.ft.com/3Aib2q6

Overview - Accounting giant KPMG and one of its former partners, David-Costley Wood, have been fined 13 million pounds ($18.11 million) for holding a major conflict of interest when they advised on the sale of British bed manufacturer Silentnight in 2011.

- Sweden's Oatly has lost the battle of oat milk names in the UK, as a court dismissed its trademark infringement case against a family farm over its PureOaty drink. - The Bank of England has said "some modest tightening of monetary policy is likely to be necessary" over the next two years to keep inflation under control.

- Frasers Group is in discussions about handing over the UK retail group's chief executive role to Michael Murray, the prospective son-in-law of founder Mike Ashley. ($1 = 0.7180 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

