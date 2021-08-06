Left Menu

Pornography case: Property cell of Mumbai crime branch summons Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra

The property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday summoned Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested, informed Mumbai Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-08-2021 08:13 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 08:13 IST
Pornography case: Property cell of Mumbai crime branch summons Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra
Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The property cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday summoned Bollywood actor Sherlyn Chopra asking her to appear before it for questioning in connection with the porn film production case in which businessman Raj Kundra was arrested, informed Mumbai Police. Earlier on Thursday, Director of Armsprime Media Private Limited Saurabh Kushwaha was summoned for questioning by the Property Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai Sessions Court on Thursday said it will hear bail applications of businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on August 10. The court also issued to Mumbai Police and asked for its reply on the bail plea.Both Kundra and Thorpe have challenged the magistrate court's order that rejected their bail applications.Currently, both are in judicial custody in the pornography case.

On August 2, the Bombay High Court reserved its order on petitions filed by Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe challenging their arrest in a case in connection with the pornography racket case. During the proceedings of the court, the investigating officer told the court that 68 pornography videos were found on Kundra's laptop.

Police added that a film script with sexual content was also found on Kundra's personal laptop.On July 27, a court in Mumbai sent Raj Kundra along with his associate Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days. Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Earlier on July 25, police had informed that four employees of Kundra have turned witnesses against him in the pornography racket case, increasing troubles for him. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021