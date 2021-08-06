Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. Ross, Klineman win gold in Tokyo Games
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 08:48 IST
- Country:
- Japan
April Ross and Alix Klineman from the United States won the gold medal in the women's beach volleyball by defeating Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final on Friday.
The silver medal was awarded to Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, and the bronze medal went to Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Swiss
- United States
- Alix Klineman
- Australia
- Joana Heidrich
- Ross
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more
Olympics-Athletics-Swiss hurdler Hussein out of Games after doping ban
United States buys 200 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Olympics-Rugby-United States hope strong bonds bring gold in Tokyo