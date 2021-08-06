Left Menu

Olympics-Beach volleyball-U.S. Ross, Klineman win gold in Tokyo Games

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-08-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 08:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

April Ross and Alix Klineman from the United States won the gold medal in the women's beach volleyball by defeating Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final on Friday.

The silver medal was awarded to Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy, and the bronze medal went to Swiss duo Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich.

