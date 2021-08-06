Left Menu

One held for burglary at Cidas Almas Chapel in Goa's Margao

Fatorda Police apprehended one person for committing theft at Cidas Almas Chapel in the Fatorda suburb of Margao, informed south Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 06-08-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 10:21 IST
One held for burglary at Cidas Almas Chapel in Goa's Margao
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Fatorda Police apprehended one person for committing theft at Cidas Almas Chapel in the Fatorda suburb of Margao, informed south Goa SP Pankaj Kumar Singh. "Police personnel from Fatorda station visited the spot and found that the lock of the main door of the Chapel was broken. Thieves had also broken the lock of the donation box and stolen cash worth Rupees 2000," Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

An accused, identified as Amjad Khan (38), resident of Shegaon in Maharashtra was arrested by the police. During the investigation, he confessed, and Rs. 1423 was seized from his possession. He also said that he was part of a previous theft at the same chapel as well, Singh further said. A case has been registered against Amjad Khan at Fatorda police station.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021