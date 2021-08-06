Left Menu

Govt to establish 40 Khelo-India centers in all districts of J-K: LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the government will establish 40 Khelo-India Centers in all districts of UT to give further impetus to sporting culture.

Lieutenant Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
Lieutenant Governor Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the government will establish 40 Khelo-India Centers in all districts of UT to give further impetus to sporting culture. Jammu and Kashmir LG said that 22 coaches have already been appointed to train and mentor the next-generation of sportspersons.

"Government to establish 40 Khelo-India centers in all districts to give further impetus to sporting culture in the UT. 22 Coaches already appointed to train and mentor the next-gen of sportspersons. Further, under PMDP, 44 Coaches and 22 Instructors will be recruited in different disciplines," Sinha said in a tweet. He further said that under Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) 44 coaches and 22 instructors will be recruited in different disciplines. (ANI)

