Three kids drown in pit in UP's Sambhal

Three minors, aged eight to 12, drowned in a pit in a field here while taking a bath, police said on Friday.

Nirbhay (12), Shraddha (10) and Yug (8) drowned in the pit in Shahpur Chamran village in Sambhal tehsil on Thursday, they said.

Their bodies were fished out with the help of villagers and sent for autopsy.

