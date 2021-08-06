80-year-old man killed in accidental firing in Shamli
An 80-year-old man died in a village in Shamli district when his grandson, aged around 16, accidentally shot him with a countrymade pistol, police said on Friday.
Deshraj Singh of Gangrol village in the Thanabhawan police station area sustained a bullet wound to his chest on Thursday night, they added.
A case was registered under section 304 of the IPC and the juvenile was sent to judicial custody, local police post in-charge Devendra Singh said.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, he added.
