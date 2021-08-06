Left Menu

Over 51.16 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to States, UTs: Centre

The Central government on Friday informed that more than 51.16 crore (51,16,46,830) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, through all sources and a further 20,49,220 doses are in the pipeline.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central government on Friday informed that more than 51.16 crores (51,16,46,830) vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far, through all sources and a further 20,49,220 doses are in the pipeline. "We are committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June 2021," read a statement from the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare.

"The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," it added. The government said that out of 51.16 crore vaccines provided so far, more than 2.30 crore (2,30,03,211) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost," stated the Ministry. "In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," it added.

