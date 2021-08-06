Left Menu

Olympics-Japan: 'Unjust' and 'not acceptable' Belarusian sprinter was pressured to go home

Olympics-Japan: 'Unjust' and 'not acceptable' Belarusian sprinter was pressured to go home
Japan's foreign ministry said on Friday it was "unjust" and "not acceptable" that Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya was pressured by Belarusian authorities to go home against her will for expressing her views on athletic competition.

Tsimanouskaya caused a furor on Sunday when she refused to board a flight home and sought Japanese police protection before seeking asylum in Poland, where she was reunited with her husband https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/belarusian-sprinter-be-reunited-with-husband-poland-2021-08-05 on Thursday.

