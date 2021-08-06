South Africa's Zuma admitted to hospital from prison - Correctional Services

South Africa's jailed former president Jacob Zuma was admitted to hospital for medical observation on Friday, the government's correctional services department said.

A routine observation at the Estcourt Correctional Centre where Zuma is being held prompted the authorities to take him to an outside hospital for further examination, a Correctional Services statement said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)