South Africa's Zuma admitted to hospital from prison - Correctional Services
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 11:59 IST
South Africa's jailed former president Jacob Zuma was admitted to hospital for medical observation on Friday, the government's correctional services department said.
A routine observation at the Estcourt Correctional Centre where Zuma is being held prompted the authorities to take him to an outside hospital for further examination, a Correctional Services statement said.
