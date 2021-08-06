Left Menu

5 arrested for narcotics smuggling in Bahraich

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:43 IST
5 arrested for narcotics smuggling in Bahraich
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five people were arrested here for being allegedly involved in narcotics smuggling, and smack and cannabis worth nearly Rs 5.5 crore were seized from separate parts of the district, police said on Friday.

Chhotu and Nand Kumar were arrested from the Nanpara area on Thursday night and 13 kg cannabis worth around Rs 50 lakh was seized from them, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar said.

Police recovered around 500 gm smack worth nearly Rs 5 crore in the Risia area and arrested three people, Kamalu, Rizwan, and Mushtaq, ASP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

A four-wheeler was also seized from them, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals; China posts first decline in local new COVID-19 cases this week and more

Health News Roundup: Japan expands COVID-19 curbs as surges strain hospitals...

 Global
2
Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmission

Study sheds light on how microbiome bacteria adapt to humans via transmissio...

 United Kingdom
3
Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Novo Nordisk, Siemens earnings boost European stocks at open

Global
4
Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

Escorts posts nearly two-fold jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 178.45 cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021