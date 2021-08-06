5 arrested for narcotics smuggling in Bahraich

Five people were arrested here for being allegedly involved in narcotics smuggling, and smack and cannabis worth nearly Rs 5.5 crore were seized from separate parts of the district, police said on Friday.

Chhotu and Nand Kumar were arrested from the Nanpara area on Thursday night and 13 kg cannabis worth around Rs 50 lakh was seized from them, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Ashok Kumar said.

Police recovered around 500 gm smack worth nearly Rs 5 crore in the Risia area and arrested three people, Kamalu, Rizwan, and Mushtaq, ASP Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

A four-wheeler was also seized from them, he said.

