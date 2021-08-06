Left Menu

Encounter breaks out in J-K's Rajouri district

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-08-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 12:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, police and security forces personnel launched a cordon and search operation in the Thanamandi forest belt in the district, they said.

The security forces zeroed-in on the position of the militants following which the encounter broke out, the officials said The operation was going on when reports last came in from the area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba, who is supervising the operation, confirmed that there was exchange of fire .

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

