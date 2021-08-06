J&K: 2 pistols, 5 magazines, 122 rds, 1 silencer found by JAKLI and Police in Samba

The sixth Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry along with Jammu Police on Friday morning recovered two pistols, five magazines,122 rds, and one silencer in a joint operation of the troops at Sarthian village of Rajpura Police Station region in Samba. "Around 6:30 am, the search team found a bag. The Bomb Squad opened it found arms and ammunition in it. There are pistols, magazines, and ammunition. The search was done in a joint operation with JAKLI and Police," said Rajesh Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba.

On asking about the suspected drone dropping, the SSP said," there have been events of drone droppings in the area still, however, until the investigation is completed, we cant say that it is drone dropping or someone was carrying it somewhere," "Police and security forces are searching in every area. To ensure that there is no kind of activity by the enemy, we are always focused to eliminate it," added the SSP.

"It is a sensitive area and there have been cases before and the fact that independence day is coming, we have kept it under our eyes, there have been incidents of infiltration, we have also filed a few cases of infiltrations, hence taking into account all of it, we do not take such events as lightly," further said SSP. (ANI)

