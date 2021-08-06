Leopard kills five-year-old girl in Shimla

A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Shimla city, a senior forest official said.

The girl was taken away by the leopard from the Kanlog locality to a nearby forest area on Thursday around 8.30 am, Shimla divisional forest officer (wildlife) Krishan Kumar said.

The DFO said her body was found near a nullah around 200-250 meters from the spot where she was attacked. The victim's father, Manoj, is a laborer from Bihar.

