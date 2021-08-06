Leopard kills five-year-old girl in Shimla
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A five-year-old girl was killed by a leopard in Shimla city, a senior forest official said.
The girl was taken away by the leopard from the Kanlog locality to a nearby forest area on Thursday around 8.30 am, Shimla divisional forest officer (wildlife) Krishan Kumar said.
Advertisement
The DFO said her body was found near a nullah around 200-250 meters from the spot where she was attacked. The victim's father, Manoj, is a laborer from Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanlog
- Krishan Kumar
- Manoj
- Bihar
Advertisement