Russian and Uzbek forces complete active phase of drills near Afghan border -Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:33 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian and Uzbek forces have completed the active phase of joint military manoeuvres near the Afghan border as scheduled, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the command headquarters of the exercises.
Russia had said the drills would involve 1,500 troops. Both countries are nervous that a worsening security situation in Afghanistan could spill over into Central Asia.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uzbek
- Afghan
- Afghanistan
- Russia
- Central Asia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghan neighbour Tajikistan holds largest ever military exercise
Taliban have momentum, half of Afghan districts under their control: US General Milley
Moscow in contact with Tashkent over Afghanistan, ready to provide assistance if needed
As war rages, EU weighs more funds to limit Afghans fleeing to bloc
Afghan neighbour Tajikistan holds largest ever military exercise