Rocket sirens sound in northern Israel and Golan Heights, Israeli miltary says
Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:38 IST
Israel
Sirens warning of incoming rocket fire were sounded on Friday in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, the Israeli military said.
A Lebanese security source said that rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon towards Israel. Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and air strikes.
