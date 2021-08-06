Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, a Lebanese security source said, triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of the territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Advertisement

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and airstrikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)