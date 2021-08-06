Left Menu

Rocket fire from Lebanon triggers sirens in Israel and Golan Heights

Rockets were fired towards Israel from southern Lebanon on Friday, a Lebanese security source said, triggering sirens in northern Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Israeli media reported that some of the rockets had been intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome defense system. The Israeli military said sirens had sounded in the Upper Galilee in northern Israel, and in the Golan Heights, part of the territory Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war.

Rockets fired from Lebanon two days ago drew retaliatory Israeli shelling and airstrikes, in an escalation of cross-border hostilities amid friction with Iran.

