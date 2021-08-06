Health Minister meets MD of Biological E, discusses progress of COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday met Mahima Datla, Managing Director (MD), Biological E Limited here and discussed the progress of their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax. During the meeting, Datla briefed the Union Minister on the progress of their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax.

"She briefed me on the progress of their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax. I assured all the Government support for the vaccine," said the Union Health Minister. The Health Minister assured all government support for the vaccine to the MD of Biological E Limited.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E is expected to launch its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax by September end in India, said sources. Earlier, sources have told ANI that the company has started its phase 3 clinical trials.

Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been booked by the government before pre-clinical stage phase 3 studies. Biological E is expected to apply for an Emergency Use License (EUL) by August end and will be supplying 300 million doses to the Government of India by December 2021. (ANI)

