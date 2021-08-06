Left Menu

Health Minister meets MD of Biological E, discusses progress of COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday met Mahima Datla, Managing Director (MD), Biological E Limited here and discussed the progress of their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 13:55 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday met Mahima Datla, Managing Director (MD), Biological E Limited here and discussed the progress of their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax. During the meeting, Datla briefed the Union Minister on the progress of their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax.

"She briefed me on the progress of their upcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Corbevax. I assured all the Government support for the vaccine," said the Union Health Minister. The Health Minister assured all government support for the vaccine to the MD of Biological E Limited.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Biological E is expected to launch its COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax by September end in India, said sources. Earlier, sources have told ANI that the company has started its phase 3 clinical trials.

Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax has been booked by the government before pre-clinical stage phase 3 studies. Biological E is expected to apply for an Emergency Use License (EUL) by August end and will be supplying 300 million doses to the Government of India by December 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

