Delhi Police arrests 4 for supplying heroine

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four people for allegedly supplying heroin worth Rs 48 crore in the international market, officials said on Friday.

Police recovered 12-kilogram contraband from the possession of the accused.

Advertisement

The accused have been identified as Shahnawaz, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh; Sachin, a resident of Delhi; Abdul Rajak and Irish, both residents of Manipur, they said.

Further details are awaited, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)