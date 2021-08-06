Delhi Police arrests 4 for supplying heroine
Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested four people for allegedly supplying heroin worth Rs 48 crore in the international market, officials said on Friday.
Police recovered 12-kilogram contraband from the possession of the accused.
The accused have been identified as Shahnawaz, a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh; Sachin, a resident of Delhi; Abdul Rajak and Irish, both residents of Manipur, they said.
Further details are awaited, they added.
