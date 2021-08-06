Left Menu

Delhi: 11 foreign nationals held for illegal stay in India

Delhi Police have arrested 11 foreign nationals for allegedly staying illegally in India following the expiry of their visas and passports.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:25 IST
Delhi: 11 foreign nationals held for illegal stay in India
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Police have arrested 11 foreign nationals for allegedly staying illegally in India following the expiry of their visas and passports. According to Delhi Police, 11 foreign nationals - 10 Nigerian citizens and one from Ivory Coast - who lived in India even after the expiry of their passport and visa have been arrested by police. Six of them were found presents residents of Chander Vihar, Tilak Nagar, Dabri, Vikaspuri, Nawada, and Tamil Nadu.

The arrests come after a special drive was carried out by Delhi police to verify the foreigners staying illegally was launched in the area of Chander Vihar under the jurisdiction of Nihal Vihar police station on August 4. FIR dated August 5 under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act has been registered and all the accused persons have been sent to judicial custody.

Four FIRs have also been registered against the landlords for providing accommodation to them without valid travel documents and all the accused foreign nationals have been sent to judicial custody, said Delhi police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

