Lebanon's Hezbollah says it fired rockets in response to Israeli air strikes
The Lebanese Shi'ite group Hezbollah said it had fired dozens of rockets at open ground near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on Friday in response to Israeli air strikes in Lebanon this week.
In a statement, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah said the Israeli air strikes had hit open ground in Lebanon.
