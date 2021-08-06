Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes

Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group says it has fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier.

In a statement, Hezbollah says it rocketed “open fields” near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets.

Advertisement

It did not provide further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)